BCJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

