Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 770 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,400. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.