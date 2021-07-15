Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

