BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,931. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

