BHP Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 907% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BHP Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBL opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 target price on BHP Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

