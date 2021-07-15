Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

