BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Paul Vaillancourt Sells 12,083 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 12,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $749,387.66.

Paul Vaillancourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38.

Shares of BIGC opened at $62.01 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in BigCommerce by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

