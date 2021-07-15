Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

