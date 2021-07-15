Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $11.38 billion and $3.83 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00847993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,381,352,057 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.