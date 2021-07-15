BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,230,430 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $393,394.38. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,887. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

