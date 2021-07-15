Biogen (BIIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $352.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.