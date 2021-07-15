Birch Grove Capital LP Grows Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,709 shares during the quarter. GoHealth makes up 1.6% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Birch Grove Capital LP owned about 0.10% of GoHealth worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,113. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.70. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

