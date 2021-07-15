Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.80 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.05 or 0.00050560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $183.21 million and $3.80 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,113 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

