Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $266.55 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $129.01 or 0.00405305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,829.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.20 or 0.01426993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00082625 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,787,533 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

