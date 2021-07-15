BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lifted to C at TheStreet

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,374. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.