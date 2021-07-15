BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE DSU opened at $11.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.