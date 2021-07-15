BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

