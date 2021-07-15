BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,318.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 317,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,253,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 388,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

