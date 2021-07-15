Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $762.50

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 762.50 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 279197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRSM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 907.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of £746.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

