BMO Capital Markets Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$44.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BADFF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

BADFF stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

