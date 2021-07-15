BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

