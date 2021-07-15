Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.