Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,896,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,094,790 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Boston Scientific worth $691,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 119,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 427.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Insiders sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

