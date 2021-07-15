Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Matthew D. Rinaldi Acquires 4,444 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BHR stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

