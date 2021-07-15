Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Matthew D. Rinaldi Acquires 4,444 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BHR stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
