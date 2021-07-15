Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $179,502.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $179,502.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00853987 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

