Brendan Wallace Purchases 907,000 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) CEO Brendan Wallace bought 907,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $9,070,000.00.
FWAC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75.
About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III
