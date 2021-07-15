Brendan Wallace Purchases 907,000 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) CEO Brendan Wallace bought 907,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $9,070,000.00.

FWAC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.