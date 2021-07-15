Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.59

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 40947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

BNTGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

