Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.50

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 3548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

