Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 230.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Brightcove worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brightcove by 65.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 132,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

BCOV opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $543.10 million, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

