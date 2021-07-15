Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $61.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,052.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

