Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $480.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

