Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 296.4% in June

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 296.4% from the June 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 508,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,843. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.
In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
