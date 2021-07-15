Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 296.4% in June

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 296.4% from the June 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 508,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,843. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

