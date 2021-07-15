Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.58. Berry Global Group also posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $6,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.39 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

