Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post $2.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 219.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,230. The stock has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $189.88 and a 1 year high of $239.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

