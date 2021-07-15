Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $261.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.80. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $179.16 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.