Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.27 Billion

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report sales of $40.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.28 billion and the lowest is $37.86 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $167.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $168.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

