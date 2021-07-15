Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 328,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $68.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

