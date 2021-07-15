Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $845,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,993. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

