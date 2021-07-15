Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $845,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,993. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.