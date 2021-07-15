Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.19. Macy’s posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on M shares. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,581 shares of company stock worth $3,312,639. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Macy’s by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

