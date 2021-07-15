Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $2.13 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Profound Medical stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.