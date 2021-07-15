Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Target Price at $30.92

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

