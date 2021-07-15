Brokerages Set Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $155,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.89 million, a P/E ratio of 612.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

