Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $22,833,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $22,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,131. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

