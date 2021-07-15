Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,441.82

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,472 ($19.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,727 ($22.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,694.50. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 966 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,766 ($23.07). The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

