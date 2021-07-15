Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORIC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $701.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,498,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

