Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $383.52

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,427. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

