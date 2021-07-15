Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$10.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.20.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

