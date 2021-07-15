Brokers Issue Forecasts for EZCORP, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 589,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.