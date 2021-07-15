Brokers Issue Forecasts for Topcon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

TOPCF stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Topcon has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.