Brokers Offer Predictions for PepsiCo, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PEP opened at $154.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.